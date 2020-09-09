GREENVILLE VAPE SHOP OPERATOR ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION AFTER FAILING TO REPORT MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN SALES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Greenville vape shop operator and charged him with four counts of tax evasion.

Luai Mohammad Zoheir Jridi, 33, operator of VaporWize in Greenville, reported sales from 2015 through 2018 of $178,801 when his actual sales were $1,214,727, according to the arrest warrants. By underreporting his sales, Jridi evaded a total of $60,556 in state Sales Tax.

If convicted, Jridi faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count, plus the cost of prosecution. He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

