Ocuphire to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that CEO Mina Sooch will participate in three upcoming virtual healthcare investor conferences during the month of September.



The Company announced in June a definitive merger agreement under which it will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in an all-stock transaction, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the receipt of the required approval of Ocuphire’s and Rexahn’s stockholders. Following closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2020, the combined company will change its name to Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “OCUP.” The combined company will focus on the advancement of Ocuphire’s pipeline of ophthalmic drug candidates. Ocuphire plans to initiate two Phase 3 registration trials in the fourth quarter of 2020 and two Phase 2 trials in the first quarter of 2021, expecting top-line results to read out as early as the first quarter of 2021 and throughout the remainder of 2021.

Event: Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 15-17

Presentation Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:20am EDT

Details: Fireside Chat and 1 x 1 meetings

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference – September 14-16

Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 9:30 am EDT

Details: Presentation and 1 x 1 meetings

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – September 21-23

Presentation Time: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:40 am EDT

Details: Presentation and 1 x 1 meetings

The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Ocuphire website. Additionally, audio replays of webcasts from these events will also be available on the website.

Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a privately-held, clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances, pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and presbyopia. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice-a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recent Phase 2 clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com .

Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed transaction between Rexahn and Ocuphire, the parties filed a registration statement on Form S-4 that will contain a combined proxy statement/prospectus/information statement, but the registration statement has not yet become effective. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF OCUPHIRE ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT REXAHN, OCUPHIRE, THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other documents filed by Rexahn with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other documents filed by Rexahn with the SEC by contacting Rexahn by written request to: Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 15245 Shady Grove Road, Suite 455, Rockville, Maryland, 20850, Attention: Corporate Secretary. Investors and stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed transaction.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Rexahn and its directors and executive officers, and Ocuphire and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Rexahn in connection with the proposed merger under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding the special interests of these directors and executive officers in the proposed merger will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement referred to above. Additional information about Rexahn’s directors and executive officers is included in Rexahn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2020, as amended on April 29, 2020, and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC, including the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement referred to above. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests in the proposed merger, by security holdings or otherwise, will also be included in the proxy statement/prospectus/information statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and from the Corporate Secretary of Rexahn at the address above.