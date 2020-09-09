RESAAS and Collection Sites Launch COVID-19 Testing Subscription for Real Estate Agents in Las Vegas, NV

Convenient and accessible testing in an attempt to help restore the real estate business responsibly and rapidly

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC has launched its previously announced program (see press release dated August 26, 2020) with RESAAS USA Inc. (TSX-V: RSS) to provide access to a COVID-19 testing initiative for RESAAS’ network of real estate agents and their clients in the State of Nevada.

With a captive audience measuring almost 500,000 real estate professionals across the United States, RESAAS and Collection Sites kicks off their campaign focused on mobilizing orders for test kits at an average cost of $60USD per kit.

RESAAS will kick off their campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA), utilizing existing Collection Sites operations. Greater Las Vegas has over 15,000 licensed real estate agents, that serve an estimated 3.6 million customers.

The initiative enables RESAAS agents and their clients to get tested weekly at Collection Sites testing locations after convenient online purchase. Tests are facilitated by Alcala Laboratory Services, LLC, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, CA. Under the terms of the arrangement, RESAAS will receive a fee for each test sold by Collection Sites through the RESAAS network of realtors.

The launch will continue in conjunction with the planned expansion of Collection Sites locations across the United States.

“We are working in symphony with some of America’s leading real estate brands to bring safe and convenient testing to the real estate industry. This is vital for agents to continue doing business through the pandemic,” says Mr. Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.

Timing couldn’t be better. According to the John Hopkins University of Medicine and their Coronavirus resource center, there are now over 6,296,629 confirmed cases in the United States, with over 189,114 deaths to date.

“This pandemic has affected all people, across all professions and industries. Real estate is not unscathed,” says Mr. Rossiter. “The core business of real estate transactions must be restored as there are countless peripheral businesses and industry impacted by the lack of leadership and direction under the circumstances - industries such as finance, property inspectors, home staging, renovation and restoration along with furniture stores, moving companies and other services associated with the buying and selling of residential homes,” says Mr. Rossiter.

“We are committed to getting all industries back to providing value, serving customers and doing so within a safer realm of conduct and practice,” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, the CEO of QuestCap Inc. “The real estate professional marketplace is the perfect industry for our Collection Sites operations given the convenience and accessibility it offers service providers, and the number of interactions the traditional professional will have with clients,” concludes Mr. Sommerville.

RESAAS is a global technology platform exclusively for licensed real estate agents, REALTORS®, brokers, franchises and associations. The RESAAS platform is an online marketing channel that generates referrals for agents, acquire leads in real time and promote listings. “We serve almost 500,000 agents worldwide,” says Mr. Rossiter. “RESAAS has a continued commitment to providing the real estate industry new and innovative means to be relevant. We are confident this initiative will provide our customers with renewed levels of confidence to resume the business of buying and selling real estate,” says Mr. Rossiter.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.

The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Nevada-based Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of QuestCube COVID-19 testing sites across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Collection Sites and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

Other recent MedQuest investments include: $1M into Sunnybrook Hospital’s Research Group for Emerging and Respiratory Viruses (such amount payable in equal $250,000 installments), $0.5M into Sinai Health Foundation’s research in COVID-19 diagnostic testing (such amount payable in equal $125,000 installments).

