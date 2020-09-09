Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LED Lighting, Controls & Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference Monday, September 14th

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in a virtual format on Monday, September 14, 2020. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Bill Hull will participate at the event.

H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing Investment Banking, Equity Research, Sales & Trading as well Corporate Access and Strategic Advisory services.  The H.C. Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference will feature leading Greentech and other Growth companies over the course of three days, from Monday, September 14th through Wednesday, September 16th.  Contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email lk@hcwco.com or dwilliamson@hcwco.com for more details.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion enables business to digitize and reduce carbon footprint by providing innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

