INAP Appoints Joe Corvaia as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INAP, a leading-edge provider of hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Corvaia as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Corvaia will lead the company’s growth and global go-to-market strategy and execution.

Corvaia joins INAP from Oracle Corp., where he last served as the Group Vice President for the Cloud ISV Ecosystem, responsible for North America sales and go-to-market efforts for SaaS, platform and data providers building and innovating on Oracle’s global cloud infrastructure platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to INAP as we regain momentum in the market and double down on our mission of helping enterprise technology leaders navigate their cloud transformations,” said Mike Sicoli, President and CEO of INAP. “Joe was the architect behind a number of successful growth organizations in cloud and infrastructure, and his expertise in scaling sales, along with his dedication to partners and customer-first mentality, will be instrumental to our growth.”

Corvaia brings over 24 years of experience leading high-growth U.S. and global lines of business focused on public cloud, hybrid cloud, networking, security and managed services. Prior to his most recent post at Oracle, he was Vice President of Cloud Pursuit, responsible for building Oracle’s first North America Cloud go-to-market teams focused on the growth of Oracle’s public cloud services. Before Oracle, he held leadership roles with NTT Communications, Evolve IP and Broadview Networks.

“We are only in the first few innings of a decades-long infrastructure transformation within the enterprise data center,” said Corvaia. “It has become apparent to most technology leaders that to properly serve the needs of their organizations, the future is not a single cloud destination, but rather a mix of multi-platform, hybrid infrastructure environments.

“I’m extremely excited to join INAP, where we have a unique opportunity to leverage our full-stack portfolio of hyper-connected data centers, secure and performant private cloud, bare metal and virtual data center solutions, low-latency network, and next-generation managed services to solve the toughest enterprise cloud challenges,” Corvaia continued. “Our solution offerings are now bolstered by INAP’s healthy balance sheet and blue-chip ownership group, allowing us to better invest in our clients and enable them to flexibly adapt, innovate and transform at their own pace. I look forward to helping INAP drive its next phase of growth.”

