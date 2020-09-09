Cognition Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jack Khattar to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, today announced the appointment of Jack A. Khattar to its board of directors. Mr. Khattar founded and is the current CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, a company with five marketed products and a robust pipeline of programs in neurology and psychiatry.

President and CEO Lisa Ricciardi, stated, “Jack’s experience at Supernus is highly applicable to Cognition as we work to expand our pipeline of unique neurodegenerative disease candidates. During his 33 years in life sciences, he has amassed an impressive history building pipelines through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. I look forward to drawing on his expertise as we work together to grow our business.”

Prior to founding Supernus, Mr. Khattar served in various positions, including board member, president and CEO of Shire Laboratories Inc., the drug delivery subsidiary of Shire plc. Prior to that, he was an executive officer and the chairman of the management committee at CIMA, a drug delivery company where he was also responsible for business development, corporate alliances and strategic planning. Earlier in his career, Mr. Khattar held several marketing and business development positions at Merck & Co., Novartis, Playtex and Kodak in various locations, including the United States, Europe and the Middle East. In addition, he serves as the chairman of the board of scPharmaceuticals, a board member at Navitor Pharmaceuticals and an advisor to New Rhein Healthcare. Mr. Khattar earned his degrees in marketing, with a BBA from the American University of Beirut and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Khattar added, “I look forward to working with the board of directors and the management team at Cognition Therapeutics, and to contributing to their success through my experience in product development, product commercialization and partnership building. I am excited about their unique approach to challenging CNS disorders, and the numerous opportunities the company’s scientific platform and pipeline assets represent.”

