Novan to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- - Live video webcast with President and CEO, Paula Brown Stafford, on Monday, September 14th at 4:00 PM EDT -





MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit the conference website here.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com). The video webcast replay will be made available two hours following the event and will be archived for 90 days.



About Novan



Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide’s naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatology, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases.



INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:



Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

833-475-8247

NOVN@jtcir.com