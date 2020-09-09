Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that Scott Myers, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Piekos, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the virtual event will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals®, the logo and designs, are registered trademarks of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Loraine Spreen
617-866-0303

