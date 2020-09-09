Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,564 in the last 365 days.

Alimera Sciences Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference on September 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the  H. C. Wainwright and Company 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM ET. A live and archived presentation will be available on the Alimera website at  https://investors.alimerasciences.com/ALIM/events/3819.

In addition, Mr. Eiswirth is available for virtual on-on-one meetings from September 14 – 16, 2020. To schedule a meeting contact the conference coordinator at  meetings@hcwco.com.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations.  For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

About Nordic Prime

Nordic Prime is a private owned Danish pharmaceutical distributor, selling to pharmacies and hospitals within the Nordic region. http://www.nordicprime.dk/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera’s expectations with respect to access to ILUVIEN for Nordic hospitals and patients. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors which could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, Nordic Prime’s ability to launch ILUVIEN in the Nordic countries, Nordic Prime’s ability to successfully obtain tender business for ILUVIEN, the acceptance by physicians in the Nordic countries of ILUVIEN for use with DME and posterior uveitis patients, as well as other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Alimera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release (unless another date is indicated). Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For press inquiries: For investor inquiries:
Jules Abraham Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences  for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378 scottg@coreir.com 
julesa@coreir.com   

Primary Logo

You just read:

Alimera Sciences Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference on September 15, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.