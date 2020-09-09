Alimera Sciences Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference on September 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H. C. Wainwright and Company 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM ET. A live and archived presentation will be available on the Alimera website at https://investors.alimerasciences.com/ALIM/events/3819 .



In addition, Mr. Eiswirth is available for virtual on-on-one meetings from September 14 – 16, 2020. To schedule a meeting contact the conference coordinator at meetings@hcwco.com .

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

About Nordic Prime

Nordic Prime is a private owned Danish pharmaceutical distributor, selling to pharmacies and hospitals within the Nordic region. http://www.nordicprime.dk/

