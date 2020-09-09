Proofpoint Launches People-Centric Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Introduces Nexus People Risk Explorer

Cybersecurity leader also enhances its CASB and BEC/EAC protection to reduce risk across all key channels

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced multiple new Proofpoint innovations to ensure that organizations worldwide have end-to-end protection around their people—wherever and however employees are working and collaborating. Available today, Proofpoint’s new people-centric Enterprise DLP solution helps organizations identify and quickly respond to data loss resulting from negligent, compromised, or malicious users. Proofpoint’s Nexus People Risk Explorer is also available, providing the industry’s first unified view of vulnerable, attacked, and privileged users.



Each of these Proofpoint innovations provide a new people-centric security and compliance blueprint for email, cloud, and information protection. Key additional enhancements include Proofpoint’s Cloud App Security Broker (CASB) IaaS and DLP functionality along with new Proofpoint business email compromise (BEC) and email account compromise (EAC) imposter classification and remediation.

“If it wasn’t clear before 2020, it certainly is now: people are the enterprise perimeter,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “We put people at the center of our innovation roadmap, which has allowed us to break new ground in solving core cybersecurity challenges like DLP. Data doesn’t lose itself – there’s always a negligent, compromised, or malicious user involved – so a people-centric approach can succeed where prior solutions failed. Our latest innovations deliver necessary cloud-based protection across all major channels regardless of a user’s location, communication method or regulation requirements.”

Proofpoint’s people-centric DLP, user visibility, CASB, and BEC/EAC innovations include:

People-centric Enterprise DLP Platform: This new people-centric DLP platform brings together the Proofpoint cloud, email, and endpoint DLP solutions. All content, user behavior, and threat telemetry are combined across channels in a new unified investigations interface to help organizations identify and respond quickly to data risks posed by negligent, compromised, and malicious users.



This new platform brings together the Proofpoint cloud, email, and endpoint DLP solutions. All content, user behavior, and threat telemetry are combined across channels in a new unified investigations interface to help organizations identify and respond quickly to data risks posed by negligent, compromised, and malicious users. Nexus People Risk Explorer: Available as a beta starting today, the new Proofpoint Nexus People Risk Explorer provides CISOs and strategic security leaders with a people-centric way to identify risky users, including the most attacked, most vulnerable, and most privileged users in an organization into a single view. Additionally, the tool provides actionable recommended risk mitigations, such as isolating URLs in the emails of users who are both very attacked and fail phishing simulations.



The underlying risk model leverages machine learning and combines real-time Proofpoint Nexus threat telemetry across cloud (CASB), email, and security awareness training. This multi-trillion data point threat graph includes more than two billion daily emails, 13 million active cloud accounts, 86,000+ social media accounts, and 400,000-600,000 daily malware samples.

Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (Proofpoint CASB) IaaS and DLP functionality: Available this quarter, Proofpoint CASB will expand its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) resource and account protection, discovery, and governance, a capability often referred to as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). In addition, users can now monitor their cloud infrastructure for threats and detect DLP incidents for swift remediation. This is especially critical following Proofpoint’s recent discovery of a vulnerability in the implementation of cloud multi-factor authentication (MFA) that utilizes WS-Trust, which could allow attackers to bypass MFA and access cloud applications that use the protocol, notably Office 365. This research will be presented at the upcoming Proofpoint Protect virtual customer event on September 9, 2020.



Available this quarter, Proofpoint CASB will expand its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) resource and account protection, discovery, and governance, a capability often referred to as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). In addition, users can now monitor their cloud infrastructure for threats and detect DLP incidents for swift remediation. This is especially critical following Proofpoint’s recent discovery of a vulnerability in the implementation of cloud multi-factor authentication (MFA) that utilizes WS-Trust, which could allow attackers to bypass MFA and access cloud applications that use the protocol, notably Office 365. This research will be presented at the upcoming Proofpoint Protect virtual customer event on September 9, 2020. Enhanced Proofpoint Business Email Compromise (BEC) and Email Account Compromise (EAC) Protection: Available this quarter, Proofpoint Email Protection will feature a detailed imposter threat view with the ability to classify different BEC techniques including fake invoicing and payroll redirection. This enhanced visibility into BEC attempts will complement automatic quarantine and end user alerts. In Q4, Proofpoint customers will also have access to a new Supplier Risk Dashboard for additional insight into supplier invoicing fraud and supplier account compromise.

For more information on Proofpoint’s latest people-centric solutions, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/solutions/full-people-centric-security . For additional information on Proofpoint’s new Enterprise DLP platform, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/information-protection/enterprise-dlp , and to learn more about Proofpoint CASB, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/solutions/protect-cloud-apps .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristy Campbell

Proofpoint, Inc.

(408) 850-4142

kcampbell@proofpoint.com



