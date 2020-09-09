BTHR Welcomes Jim Sinobii Hurley as a Tournament Administrator for Shadow Gaming Subsidiary

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is pleased to announce Jim “Sinobii” Hurley has been hired and will serve as Shadow Gaming’s Tournament administrator. He is a much needed and welcomed addition to the Shadow Gaming team.



Jim has been organizing tournaments for many years, including running many events for Blizzard's Hearthstone, Minion Masters, and others from simple Fireside Gatherings all the way to large Regional Tavern Hero series events as part of the Hearthstone Championship Tour. He organized "The Red Bull Salute!", where he not only organized the event, but he lined up the lead sponsor, Red Bull.

He has been coordinating and administering multiple monthly online events for Beta Dwarf’s Studios Minion Masters title, also has done several other events with in-game-content prize pools with cash prize pools over the last year. He is a streamer most recently focused on his Discord channel with over 8,000 followers he enjoys interacting with viewers during tournament events, he has been a chat moderator assisting attendees and viewers to be engaged, informed, and entertained during the event.

“We are excited that Jim has join our team. His experience and attention to detail will help us reach our goal of having many weekly events. We desperately needed the experience of a seasoned Tournament Administrator on staff. Jim is an all-around seasoned professional perfect for the job,” said Shadow Gaming President, Luis A. Arce.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company is currently looking for property to build an indoor eSports Arena. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

