Juggernaut Receives $1,071,710 Cash Tax Credit

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX V:JUGR) (OTCQB:JUGRF) (FSE:4JE) (the “Company“ or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has received a cash tax credit of $1,071,710 from incurring qualified exploration expenditures under the British Columbia Mineral Exploration Tax Credit program for the 2017 and 2018 fiscal years.



Juggernaut is fully funded to execute inaugural drill programs on both the 100% optioned Goldstandard and Goldstar properties located in West Central BC, in close proximity to infrastructure, providing for cost effective exploration.

Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut states:

“Juggernaut is in the unique position of being fully funded with no further dilution required for drilling two original bedrock discoveries, Goldstandard (link to video) and Goldstar (link to video) that have confirmed High Grade Pollymetallic Mineralization over significant widths at surface and are drill ready. The inaugural drill program is planned for the summer of 2021. With just over 17MM shares outstanding, Juggernaut provides an excellent opportunity for investors to participate in the ever-strengthening gold bull market.”

