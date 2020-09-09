Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present a business overview at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at http://www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days. 

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. Verrica submitted an NDA for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum in September 2019. A Complete Response Letter was received from the FDA regarding the NDA for VP-102 on July 13, 2020. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™.  In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and is currently conducting a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts. The Company is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts.  For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
info@verrica.com

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
wwindham@troutgroup.com

Media:

Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
zlockshin@troutgroup.com

