Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,565 in the last 365 days.

Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page or by clicking here. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women.  Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method.  Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Contact: 
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.