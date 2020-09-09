Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page or by clicking here . The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

