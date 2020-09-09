Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced that company management will present at two investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

David Meeker, M.D., Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of both presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.rhythmtx.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. The Company is developing setmelanotide, its investigational, melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, for the treatment of severe obesity and hyperphagia associated with rare genetic disorders of obesity. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing Rhythm’s New Drug Application (NDA) for setmelanotide for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency obesity and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity with Priority Review and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of November 27, 2020. Rhythm also submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for setmelanotide to treat individuals living with POMC deficiency obesity or LEPR deficiency obesity to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in June 2020. Rhythm is also evaluating setmelanotide for reduction in hunger and body weight in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in people living with Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndromes, with topline data from this trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in the first quarter of 2021. The Company is leveraging the Rhythm Engine -- comprised of its Phase 2 basket study, TEMPO Registry, GO-ID genotyping study and Uncovering Rare Obesity program -- to improve the understanding, diagnosis and potentially the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of setmelanotide, expectations regarding regulatory approval, the anticipated timing for release of clinical trial data, and participation in upcoming presentations and conferences. Statements using words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “will” and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of our management transition, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the design and outcome of clinical trials, the impact of competition, the ability to achieve or obtain necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, our liquidity and expenses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies, clinical trials and commercialization prospects, and general economic conditions, and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

