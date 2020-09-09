Toast Selects AP Intego to Deliver An Integrated Insurance Buying Experience To Its Community of Restaurateurs

The companies are working together to provide restaurants with best-fit business insurance and award-winning customer service

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass. and BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Intego, a small business digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest-growing insurtech companies, and Toast, a leading restaurant management platform, today announced a partnership to deliver business insurance to Toast’s tens of thousands of customers. The partnership enables Toast to add a full line of property and casualty insurance offerings to its purpose-built restaurant management solutions, while AP Intego deepens its engagement with the small business restaurant sector through Toast’s celebrated cloud-based platform. AP Intego and Toast have completed their integration and have been conducting business since March of this year.



Toast takes a restaurant-first approach to every aspect of its business, with a primary goal of creating an experience that best serves its customers. Because of this laser-focus on the restaurant community, AP Intego will be able to offer Toast’s customers the best-fitting insurance coverage and efficiently priced premiums.

“Toast is a great partner for us because of the high level of engagement they have with each and every customer," said Andrew Gates, Director of Partnership Development at AP Intego. “What’s more, we already work with thousands of restaurants so we understand restaurateurs' aspirations, business needs and service requirements, as well as the industry’s unique risk factors. We can deliver all of this to the Toast community quickly and confidently.”

AP Intego will enable Toast customers to request quotes and buy a full line of commercial property and casualty coverage directly online or with the consultation of a licensed insurance agent. Coverage includes general liability, business owners’ policies (BOPs), Pay As You Go workers’ comp (tied to Toast Payroll), commercial property, cyber liability, commercial auto and other policies important to the safe and successful operation of a restaurant. Toast customers will also be able to easily and conveniently manage their business insurance though AP Intego’s online insurance dashboard or with the assistance of its award-winning customer service team.

“AP Intego has been very successful at delivering value to both its partners and its partners’ customers,” said Steve Hauck, Co-Managing Director of AP Intego. “Both companies have a shared obsession over using our people and technology to create the best experience for our customers across every aspect of our respective businesses. That’s the most important thing for us.”

About AP Intego

AP Intego is a leading digital insurance agency and one of the nation’s fastest growing insurtech companies. Through its platform, AP Intego offers a full line of best-fit, best-price property and casualty insurance to the small business customers of hundreds of tech, payroll and other affinity partners. In addition, the company provides award-winning customer service, flexible billing and a self-service, online customer dashboard to its more than 70,000 active customers. AP Intego works with 19 A-rated insurance carriers to provide choice to its customers and is licensed in 50 states. Please visit us at www.apintego.com .

About Toast

Launched in 2013, Toast is democratizing technology for restaurants of all sizes. Built exclusively for restaurants and driven by a passion to enable their success, Toast connects employees, operations, and guests on an easy-to-use platform so restaurateurs can stay one step ahead of a rapidly evolving hospitality market. Tens of thousands of restaurants partner with Toast to increase revenue, streamline operations, retain great employees, and create raving fans. Toast was named to Fortune’s 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology, 2020 Forbes Fintech 50, 2019 SXSW Interactive Innovation Finals, and 2019 Forbes Cloud 100. Learn more at www.toasttab.com.