EDAP Announces Presentation at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, September 9, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that management will be presenting at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 14-15, 2020.



Presentation details

Date: Tuesday, September 15

Time: 10:30am EDT

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/edap/1581034

The webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the sustained activity of our lithotripsy business, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

