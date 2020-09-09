Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Industry Analysis 2020 Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026
New Reports “Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market 2020 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecast 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market 2020-2026
Report Summary:-
The Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Report 2020-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.
Competitive Landscape and Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Share Analysis
Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Precision Farming/Agriculture Device business, the date to enter into the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market, Precision Farming/Agriculture Device product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:-
Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)
AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)
CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)
Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
AGCO Corporation (U.S.)
Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Agribotix LLC
Deere and Company
DICKEY-john Corporation
Farmers Edge Inc.
Grownetics, Inc.
Granular, Inc
Market Dynamics:-
The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.
Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is segmented into
Automation & control systems
Sensing devices
Antennas/access points
Segment by Application, the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is segmented into
Yield monitoring
Field mapping
Crop scouting
Weather tracking & forecasting
Irrigation management
Inventory management
Farm labor management
Regional Analysis:-
Geographically, the report covers research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and the 2020-2026 forecast for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
