Edge Computing Market Expected to Reach $16.55 billion by 2025: A Huge Opportunity For Investors

Surge in the number of intelligent applications and the need for assistance in real-time applications propel the growth of the global edge computing market.

According to the report published by A Portland-based research firm Allied Market Research, the global edge computing market generated $1.73 billion in 2017 and is expected to attain $16.55 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Rise in number of intelligent applications, increasing load on cloud infrastructure, and the demand of assistance for real-time applications drive the growth of the global edge computing market. Additionally, the advent of 5G network and the development of numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solution is set to provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future. However, market growth is significantly hampered by the availability of local hardware and overall higher maintenance costs.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/edge-computing-market Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, due to the strong penetration of mobile devices, and cellular technologies in emerging economies such as China and India. However, North America was the largest market in 2017, capturing almost two-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5257 The solutions segment occupied almost 90% of the overall market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025. The software in edge computing solution allows users to run local compute, messaging & data caching in a secure way for connected devices. However, the services segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period, owing to a growing need to manage analytical data throughout its lifespan.The connected cars segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 35.9% from 2018 to 2025, due to the increasing need to deliver real time infotainment and other services in cars. However, the security and surveillance segment is expected to continue its stronghold over the industry and generate almost one-fifth of the global revenue by 2025, on account of enabling real-time threat detection and reducing network latency.To Explore More, Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5257 Key market playersThe key players analyzed in the report include,• Amazon Web Services (AWS)• AT&T Inc.• Cisco Systems Inc.• Dell Inc.• Fujitsu Limited• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.• IBM Corporation• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)• Microsoft Corporation• Nokia CorporationThey have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

