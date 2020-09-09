Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 8th September 2020
Active cases: 1,752 New cases: 79 New tests: 315 Total confirmed: 3,275 Recovered: 1,424 (+100) Deaths: 99 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,566 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,752 New cases: 79 New tests: 315 Total confirmed: 3,275 Recovered: 1,424 (+100) Deaths: 99 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.