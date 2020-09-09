Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,313,219) deaths (31,701), and recoveries (1,050,567)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,313,219) deaths (31,701), and recoveries (1,050,567) by region:
Central (55,525 cases; 1,050 deaths; 47,808 recoveries): Burundi (466; 1; 374), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,736; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,045; 79; 927), Congo (4,891; 83; 3,887), DRC (10,292; 260; 9,501), Equatorial Guinea (4,985; 83; 4,454), Gabon (8,608; 53; 7,533), Sao Tome & Principe (898; 15; 859).
Eastern (146,452; 2,898; 79,942): Comoros (456; 7; 415), Djibouti (5,388; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (341; 0; 295), Ethiopia (60,784; 949; 22,677), Kenya (35,356; 599; 21,483), Madagascar (15,435; 206; 14,219), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,439; 20; 2,307), Seychelles (137; 0; 127), Somalia (3,362; 97; 2,738), South Sudan (2,552; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,437; 833; 6,730), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,900; 46; 1,817).
Northern (254,487; 9,115; 180,475): Algeria (46,364; 1,556; 32,745), Egypt (100,228; 5,560; 79,886), Libya (19,583; 314; 2,247), Mauritania (7,149; 160; 6,476), Morocco (75,721; 1,427; 57,239), Tunisia (5,417; 96; 1,862), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (691,089; 16,155; 601,627): Angola (3,033; 124; 1,215), Botswana (2,002; 8; 493), Eswatini (4,904; 96; 4,059), Lesotho (1,164; 31; 568), Malawi (5,630; 176; 3,603), Mozambique (4,647; 28; 2,715), Namibia (8,928; 91; 3,981), South Africa (640,441; 15,086; 567,729), Zambia (12,952; 297; 11,787), Zimbabwe (7,388; 218; 5,477).
Western (165,666; 2,483; 140,715): Benin (2,194, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,466; 56; 1,113), Cape Verde (4,400; 42; 3,851), Côte d'Ivoire (18,778; 119; 17,688), Gambia (3,275; 99; 1,424), Ghana (45,012; 283; 43,898), Guinea (9,848; 63; 9,009), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,311; 82; 1,194), Mali (2,882; 127; 2,258), Niger (1,178; 69; 1,099), Nigeria (55,456; 1,067; 43,334), Senegal (14,044; 292; 10,088), Sierra Leone (2,064; 72; 1,613), Togo (1,513; 34; 1,127).
