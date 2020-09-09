Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee Chairperson congratulates Minister Mkhize on his appreciation by WHO

The Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has commended the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize following a media statement which was released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) commending South Africa for reaching out to it through “strength not weakness”.   In the statement, the WHO’s Executive Director, Dr Michael Ryan, said South Arica reached out to WHO in recognising that it had a complex outbreak in its hands, not that it needed the help of the WHO, but to work with WHO to identify areas where things could be done better.   Dr Dhlomo said the committee noted with appreciation the recognition of the sterling work which the Department of Health has done and is still doing, by the WHO of saving the lives of South Africans. Furthermore, Dr Dhlomo said, it is encouraging to hear from an organisation such as the WHO appreciating the capacity and the strategies of the Department of health to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.   “As the committee we also wish to commend Dr Mkhize for the leadership he provided under very difficult times. We applaud his team and the entire department for the great work his department has done and continues to do under very difficult and gruelling times,” said Dr Dhlomo.

