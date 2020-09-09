Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Exhibit 9.5% CAGR and Reach $13.12 Billion: Advanced Predictive Analytics offered by RCM to Boost Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Research Report Are Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen, Sanofi and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size is anticipated to touch USD 13.12 billion by the end of 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis.

According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 6.35 billion in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Highlights of the Report:

Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 that the market would face in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the growth drivers and obstacles.

Profile of all the companies operating in the market.

Elaborate data about the dominating region.

Competitive landscape consisting of mergers & acquisitions, investments, partnerships, new product launches, opening of new facilities, and new contracts.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066





What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and emphasizes mainly on drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the key industry trends, current developments, and other insights into the market. The report also highlights the list of players operating in the market and their attributed factors. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Most of the businesses today are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The imposition of stringent government regulations for controlling the widespread use of this virus has majorly impacted the world economy. Some of the businesses that are operating from homes are barely able to generate meagre revenue.

Fortune Business Insights is offering detailed analysis on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different markets. These reports will assist financers and other candidates to study the current situation and accordingly plan ahead of the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis Arthritis to Augment Growth

The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis are the key factors boosting the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth. This disease is likely to prevail in people leading a stressful lifestyle. This, coupled with the increasing affordability of biologic products and new product launches, will also contribute positively to the growth of the market.

On the negative side, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the urgency of other diseases and therefore hampered the growth of the market for psoriatic arthritis. Moreover, the high cost of biologic products used for treating this kind of disease may pose a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Nevertheless, the continuously rising patient pool and the increasing preference for the use of biological treatment products especially by dermatologists are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segmentation-

DMARDs Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies

Among all drug class types, the biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment earned the largest psoriatic arthritis treatment market share in 2019. This is accountable to the increasing adoption of biological therapies, a factor that is attributable to its efficacy towards disease management.





Quick Buy - Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101066





Regional Analysis-

Rising Adoption of Biological Therapies to help North America Continue Dominating Market

Among all regions, North America accounted for the largest share on account of the massive investments in research and development of therapeutic options and coupled with the increasing adoption of biological therapies to treat psoriasis arthritis. Moreover, the presence of large manufacturers and the continuous number of clinical trials and drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will further help this region dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe ranks second in terms of market size whereas Asia Pacific market is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast duration on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical expenditure, and the entry of novel biologics.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Focusing on Getting FDA Approvals of their Products to Stay Ahead in the Competition

The competitive landscape of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is consolidated in nature on account of the presence of a few players. Among them, AbbVie is holding the leading position in the market owing to its most popular brand, Humira used for treating psoriatic arthritis. Some of the other players are engaging in launching products and anticipating FDA approvals to gain a competitive edge in the market competition.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066





Industry Developments

December 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted the use of Infliximab, an antibody for fighting diseases such as plague psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, and others.

August 2019 – Otezla was acquired by Amgen for USD 13.4 billion cash. This new therapy will help to strengthen the overall portfolio of Amgen.





List of Companies Profiled in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market:

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Amgen (Califormia, United States)

Sanofi (Paris, France)





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis for Key Countries/Region Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches Etc. Pipeline Analysis for Key Companies Regulatory Framework by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Psoriasis Treatment Market Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukins, Others), By Type (Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Interleukin Antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injection (Subcutaneous and Intravenous)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Blood Group Typing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Instruments, and Reagents & Kits), By Test Type (ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, Antibody Screening, Cross-matching Tests, and HLA Typing), By Techniques (Serology Tests, and Molecular Tests), By End User (Hospital-based Laboratories, and Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Human Monoclonal Antibody, Humanized Monoclonal Antibody, Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody, and Murine Monoclonal Antibody), By Application (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Insulin Pump Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Pumps (Tethered Pumps, Patch Pumps, and Others), and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



