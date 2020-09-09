Medicenna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MDNA) (TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Fahar Merchant, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference 2020, as well as participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Both conferences are being held in September 2020. See below for more details.



Conferences Details: Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference 2020 (virtual) Format: Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 16TH Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Webcast: Link Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (virtual) Format: Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, September 22nd Time: 1:40 p.m. ET Webcast: Link



Live webcasts of both events will be available in the investor relations section of Medicenna’s website at https://ir.medicenna.com/events-and-presentations . After the live webcasts, each event will remain archived on Medicenna’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Cytokines™ (ECs) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is potentially a best-in-class next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. It is anticipated that MDNA11 will be ready for the clinic in 2021. Medicenna's lead IL4-EC, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. An End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is planned for 29th September 2020. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 patients, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has demonstrated compelling efficacy and has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com .

