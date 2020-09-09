Rise in the Occurrence of Respiratory Issues, during the Covid-19 Pandemic, to Promote the Development of Organ Care System Market for Lungs - [150 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The Covid-19 pandemic is predicted to impact the global organ care system market for lungs in a positive way. The trolley based mode of handling segment will garner a considerable amount of the global market share. The North America region will generate huge investment opportunities in the forecast period. The key players of the market are concentrating on various strategies to sustain in these trying times.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sudden eruption of COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a considerable impact on the Organ Care System Market for Lungs. Physical activity of people has been completely stopped, due to several regions from various parts of the world entering into a complete or partial lockdown. The emergence of COVID-19 in 2019 has become a cause of rising pneumonia cases. This cause of the pneumonia is called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. As per World Health Organization (WHO), people who come into contact with COVID-19 suffer from mild cold symptoms only and out of them mostly 80% of people recover soon with a stipulated time period. But at the same time, older adults and others who have health conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes have long term impact of COVID-19 that accelerates the demand for organ care system. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global organ care system industry.

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global organ care system market for lungs is anticipated to garner $6,557.5 million by 2026, growing at a growth rate of 21.8% from 2021 to 2026. The report segments the global market on the basis of mode of handling, and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, rise in pollution and increase in demand for alcohol consumption and smoking are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the organ care system industry, during the forecast period. On the other hand, huge expenses incurred in the acquisition of organ care system is likely to hamper the development of the global organ care system market for lungs.

CAGR Pre COVID-19 CAGR Post COVID-19 Realtime BPS *Estimate market Size, 2020, Pre COVID **Real Time market Size, 2020, Post COVID 19% 21.8% +280 $ 1,960.7 Million $ 2,065.6 Million

* The numbers are estimated prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020

** The data will vary depending on upcoming developments announced by the operating players

Trolley-based mode of handling to be at the forefront during the Projected Timeframe



By mode of handling, the report categorizes the market for organ care system into portable, and trolley based. Among these, the trolley- based segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $3,933.8 million in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 22.5% during the forecasted timeframe. This is mainly due to its major availability in major transplantation centers.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region is anticipated to generate a revenue of $3,236.7 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR 26.9% during the projected period. This growth is mainly due to the presence of large old population and more number of lung diseases in this regions.

Top Companies Leading the Organ Care System Market for Lungs

Transmedics Xvivo Perfusion AB Organ Assist B.V. Paragonix technologies Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GMBH Essential pharmaceuticals 21st Century Medicine Shanghai Genext Medical Technology.

These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

