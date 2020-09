Orgenesis CEO to Participate in Webinar Panel on “New Approaches to COVID-19” on Thursday, September 10th

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today announced that CEO, Vered Caplan, will participate on a virtual panel, entitled, “New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs,” being held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event brings together executives from leading biopharmaceutical companies to discuss how their companies are helping address the COVID-19 pandemic.



“As a member of the global biotech community, we are driven by a feeling of responsibility to make an impact on treating or preventing COVID-19 wherever possible,” said Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis. “Our team is working on multiple COVID-19 projects, including a recently announced partnership with Leidos to potentially develop Ranpirnase as an antiviral agent for the SARS CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 and repurposing of our cell-based vaccine platform.”

The panel will be moderated by broadcast journalist Christine Corrado of Proactive Investors and will also feature Tom Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech Inc.; Dr. David Jin, President and CEO of Avalon GlobloCare Corp.; Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, Inc. and Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

Interested parties can register to view the virtual panel at:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/8215990551540/WN_YFe8n6dQSm6mpgG3iWfF-w.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format. The Orgenesis Point of Care (POCare) Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

