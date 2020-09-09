Btab Group Inc. to Contribute 10,000 Online Stores to Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, today announces that its proposed merger partner under the definitive agreement signed on August 27, Btab Group Inc, (“Btab”) is offering 10,000 online storefronts to 10,000 small businesses with no set up fee and complete fulfillment to small business owners around the world.



Btab partners with manufacturers to supply multiple types of products and will hold fulfillment for fast shipping to the country of the entrepreneur. Btab has an extensive product line and network for entrepreneurs to choose from, with a unique profit sharing structure for the product resellers.

The economic incentive given by Btab is to assist small business during these difficult economic times. With no set up fee, the struggling business owners and budding entrepreneurs can take advantage of this offer to give them access to direct lines that they did not have before, giving and obtaining direct cost from the factories. What this does is to give small business the same advantage large business has in relation to the cost of the product.

Btab’s vision of “Many Brands But One Heart” is encapsulated loudly in this offer, as Btab not only looks to fulfill its business plans but also to assist many others to do well.

About Moxian, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Moxian is located in Shenzhen, China, with subsidiaries in Beijing, Malaysia and Hong Kong, it is an O2O integrated platform operator, and a service provider of social media and Internet media marketing.

About Btab Group, Inc:

Founded in 2014 and established as a Holding Company in 2018 as Btab Group of Companies (Btab Group Inc,), with a central location in Sydney Australia, having offices in Australia, China, UK and USA. Btab is an e-commerce services provider and a product supplier to small businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be governed by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” Believe, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “in progress”, “goal”, “guidance expectations” and similar statements are identified. The company may also include in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, as well as oral statements from third parties to the company’s management, directors or employees. Oral forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s philosophy and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: company’s goals and strategies; future business development; financial status and operating results; expected growth of China’s credit industry, especially the expected growth of China’s online lending platform; market-oriented and credit products and The demand and acceptance of services; and the ability of credit to attract and retain borrowers and lenders in the market; the relationship between the company and strategic partners; industry competition; and policies and regulations related to the company’s structure, business and industry. More detailed information about these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in the company’s introduction is the latest information as of the date of publication of the company. Except as provided by applicable law, the company is not obligated to update such information.

