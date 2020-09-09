Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“We are pleased with our strong second quarter performance, driven by revenue growth of 16.5% and ARR growth of 16.4% versus the prior year period,” said David DeStefano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “We’ve also been able to effectively balance our commitment to growth and innovation with profitability by delivering adjusted net income growth of 47.4% to $18.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6%, an increase of 380 basis points, compared to the second quarter of 2019.”

DeStefano continued, “The rapid changes taking place in today's global business, technology and regulatory environments are having a compounded effect on the complexity of indirect tax management, giving us significant growth opportunity. Our recent performance speaks to the trust our customers have in us to help them continue to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Our recent IPO was a significant milestone for us. Although we are very proud of all that we have achieved so far, we are more excited that this is just the next step forward in our vision to accelerate global commerce.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue of $91.3 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenue of $77.3 million, up 14.9% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $294.6 million, up 16.4% year-over-year.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”) was 108%, which was consistent on a year-over-year basis.

GAAP operating loss of $29.0 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $7.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income of $19.0 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.4 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net loss was $29.1 million, compared to a GAAP net income of $7.1 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.24), compared to a GAAP net income per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $0.06 for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $18.9 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of $12.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted Class A share was $0.16 as compared to $0.11 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted Class B share was $0.15 as compared to $0.10 for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 million, up 38.4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6%, an increase of 380 basis points year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $27.2 million as compared to $23.0 million for the same period in 2019. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2020 was $18.7 million, up 27.1% year-over-year.

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents is included below under the heading “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

In July 2020, Vertex completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of its stock at a price of $19.00 per share and issued 24.3 million shares, including 3.2 million shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The IPO raised proceeds net of underwriting fees of approximately $423.0 million for Vertex.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $89 million to $91 million, representing growth of 8.0% to 10.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $17.5 million to $18.5 million, representing a decrease of 10.7% to 5.6%.

For the full year 2020, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $362 million to $365 million, representing annual growth of 12.6% to 13.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $73 million to $75 million, representing annual growth of 7.5% to 10.5%.

Certain non-GAAP measures included in our financial outlook were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The company is unable to reconcile these forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include stock-based compensation charges, public offering related charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, IPO costs and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Vertex’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Vertex does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical and forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2020 financial results on September 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018, or for international callers 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on September 9, 2020, through September 23, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode will be 13709057.

The call will also be webcast live from Vertex’s investor relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com . Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,100 professionals and serves companies across the globe. More information can be found at www.vertexinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” of our final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 30, 2020, in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (once available) and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue

We derive the vast majority of our revenue from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenue in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is calculated based on monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenue from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenue lost from departing customers or customers who have downgraded as well as any revenue expansion from upgrades, cross sells or upsells of our software.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to such measure’s most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non‑GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs, for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense and the depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs included in cost of revenue for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by adding back to GAAP gross margin the impact of stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs included in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenue for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses are determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense, GAAP selling and marketing expense and GAAP general and administrative expense, the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in the applicable expense categories for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income (loss) the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs, and severance costs included for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) the depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs, stock-based compensation expense, and severance costs included for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B share is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the respective weighted average shares outstanding, inclusive of the impact of options to purchase such common stock, for each class of stock.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) the net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and capitalized software costs, stock-based compensation expense, severance cost and IPO costs included for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.











Vertex, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,295 $ 75,903 Funds held for customers 9,988 7,592 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,669 (unaudited), and $7,515, respectively 63,739 70,367 Advances to stockholders 230 283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,119 11,412 Total current assets 134,371 165,557 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 55,657 54,727 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 33,761 32,075 Goodwill 19,355 — Deferred commissions 10,390 11,196 Deposits and other assets 4,956 1,068 Total assets $ 258,490 $ 264,623 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 649 $ 50,804 Accounts payable 13,769 10,729 Accrued expenses 11,961 13,308 Distributions payable — 13,183 Customer funds obligations 10,175 7,553 Accrued salaries and benefits 19,825 15,195 Accrued variable compensation 11,025 22,237 Deferred compensation, current 22,349 8,935 Deferred revenue 187,041 191,745 Deferred rent and other 917 840 Future acquisition commitment, current 808 — Total current liabilities 278,519 334,529 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 77,505 18,530 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,396 14,046 Long-term debt, net of current portion 173,361 682 Future acquisition commitment, net of current portion 9,831 — Deferred other liabilities 8,865 9,268 Total liabilities 559,477 377,055 Commitments and contingencies Options for redeemable shares 47,223 17,344 Stockholders' deficit: Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 600 shares authorized, 300 shares issued, 147 shares outstanding — — Class B non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 299,400 shares authorized, 162,470 (unaudited), and 162,297 shares issued, respectively, 120,443 (unaudited) and 120,270 shares outstanding, respectively 54 54 Accumulated deficit (305,861) (90,701 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,765) (491 ) Treasury stock (38,638) (38,638 ) Total stockholders' deficit (348,210 ) (129,776 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 258,490 $ 264,623





Vertex, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 77,306 $ 67,267 $ 153,066 $ 131,651 Services 13,965 11,108 27,450 21,338 Total revenues 91,271 78,375 180,516 152,989 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 26,001 19,417 50,685 37,843 Services 15,744 7,692 30,522 14,830 Total cost of revenues 41,745 27,109 81,207 52,673 Gross profit 49,526 51,266 99,309 100,316 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,617 7,205 26,696 14,778 Selling and marketing 24,544 17,287 48,877 33.334 General and administrative 37,758 16,647 75,394 32,095 Depreciation and amortization 2,505 2,172 5,374 4,217 Other operating expense, net 103 305 214 468 Total operating expenses 78,527 43,616 156,555 84,892 Income (loss) from operations (29,001 ) 7,650 (57,246) 15,424 Other (income) expense: Interest income (101 ) (232 ) (456 ) (524 ) Interest expense 1,160 539 2,084 1,076 Total other expense, net 1,059 307 1,628 552 Income (loss) before income taxes (30,060 ) 7,343 (58,874 ) 14,872 Income tax (benefit) expense (985 ) 221 (735 ) 425 Net income (loss) (29,075 ) 7,122 (58,139 ) 14,447 Other comprehensive loss from foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax 276 23 3,274 2 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (29,351 ) $ 7,099 $ (61,413 ) $ 14,445 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders $ (35) $ 9 $ (70 ) $ 18 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) per Class A share, basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.12 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average Class A common stock, basic and diluted 147 147 147 147 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) attributable to Class B stockholders $ (29,040 ) $ 7,113 $ (58,069 ) $ 14,429 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) per Class B share, basic $ (0.24) $ 0.06 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.12 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average common Class B stock, basic 120,402 120,443 120,336 120,357 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income (loss) per Class B share, diluted $ (0.24 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.12 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average common Class B stock, diluted 120,402 124,158 120,336 124,169 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​





Vertex, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (58,139 ) $ 14,447 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,416 12,154 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals 154 (682 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 428 133 Stock-based compensation expense 76,596 2,620 Other 14 44 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,093 14,626 Advances to stockholders 53 79 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,717 ) (1,583 ) Deferred commissions 807 71 Accounts payable 2,911 (1,212 ) Accrued expenses (1,481 ) 445 Accrued and deferred compensation (10,804 ) (9,084 ) Deferred revenue (7,353 ) 647 Other (3,222 ) 590 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,756 32,850 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (12,318 ) — Property and equipment additions (10,565 ) (8,271 ) Capitalized software additions (7,264 ) (8,101 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,147 ) (16,372 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in customer funds obligations 2,622 702 Proceeds from line of credit 12,500 — Principal payments on line of credit (12,500 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt 175,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (51,009 ) (3,112 ) Payments for deferred financing costs (2,904 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 52 68 Distributions to stockholders (140,378 ) (22,252 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,617 ) (24,594 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (204 ) (2 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,212 ) (8,118 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 83,495 59,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 57,283 $ 51,056 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,295 $ 47,018 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 9,988 4,038 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 57,283 $ 51,056





Vertex, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $16,358 $15,278 $32,983 $29,644 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $9,493 $7,495 $19,033 $14,436 Non-GAAP gross profit $65,420 $55,602 $128,500 $108,909 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.7% 70.9% 71.2% 71.2% Non-GAAP research and development expense $9,449 $7,074 $19,036 $14,516 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $16,209 $17,025 $33,558 $32,811 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $18,145 $15,649 $38,884 $29,969 Non-GAAP operating income $19,009 $13,377 $31,434 $26,928 Non-GAAP net income $18,935 $12,849 $30,541 $25,951 Adjusted EBITDA $21,514 $15,549 $36,808 $31,145 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.6% 19.8% 20.4% 20.4% Free cash flow $18,682 $14,694 $2,927 $16,478 Free cash flow margin 20.5% 18.8% 1.6% 10.8%





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $26,001 $19,417 $50,685 $37,843 Stock-based compensation (4,168) (131) (7,660) (262) Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues (5,475) (4,008) (10,042) (7,937) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $16,358 $15,278 $32,983 $29,644 Cost of revenues, services $15,744 $7,692 $30,522 $14,830 Stock-based compensation (6,251) (197) (11,489) (394) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $9,493 $7,495 $19,033 $14,436 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross Profit $49,526 $51,266 $99,309 $100,316 Stock-based compensation 10,419 328 19,149 656 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software 5,475 4,008 10,042 7,937 Non-GAAP gross profit $65,420 $55,602 $128,500 $108,909 Vertex, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Gross margin 54.3% 65.4% 55.0% 65.6% Stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue 11.4% 0.4% 10.6% 0.4% Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues as a percentage of revenue 6.0% 5.1% 5.6% 5.2% Non-GAAP gross margin 71.7% 70.9% 71.2% 71.2% Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development $13,617 $7,205 $26,696 $14,778 Stock-based compensation (4,168) (131) (7,660) (262) Non-GAAP research and development expense $9,449 $7,074 $19,036 $14,516 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing $24,544 $17,287 $48,877 $33,334 Stock-based compensation (8,335) (262) (15,319) (523) Non-GAAP selling and marketing $16,209 $17,025 $33,558 $32,811 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative $37,758 $16,647 $75,394 $32,095 Stock-based compensation (18,754) (589) (34,468) (1,179) Severance charges (859) (409) (2,042) (947) Non-GAAP general and administrative $18,145 $15,649 $38,884 $29,969





Non-GAAP Operating Income: Operating income (loss) $(29,001) $7,650 $(57,246) $15,424 Stock-based compensation 41,676 1,310 76,596 2,620 Severance expense 859 409 2,042 947 Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues 5,475 4,008 10,042 7,937 Non-GAAP operating income $19,009 $13,377 $31,434 $26,928 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $(29,075) $7,122 $(58,139) $14,447 Stock-based compensation 41,676 1,310 76,596 2,620 Severance charges 859 409 2,042 947 Depreciation and amortization - cost of subscription revenues 5,475 4,008 10,042 7,937 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $18,935 $12,849 $30,541 $25,951





Vertex, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $(29,075) $7,122 $(58,139) $14,447 Interest, net 1,059 307 1,628 552 Income tax (benefit) expense (985) 221 (735) 425 Depreciation and amortization – cost of subscription revenues 5,475 4,008 10,042 7,937 Depreciation and amortization 2,505 2,172 5,374 4,217 Stock-based compensation 41,676 1,310 76,596 2,620 Severance charges 859 409 2,042 947 Adjusted EBITDA $21,514 $15,549 $36,808 $31,145 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $91,271 $78,375 $180,516 $152,989 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.6% 19.8% 20.4% 20.4%





Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com

610.312.2890

Media Contact:

Tricia Schafer-Petrecz

Vertex, Inc.

tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com

484.595.6142



