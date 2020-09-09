Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Topline Results from Study 402 Evaluating Lumateperone as Adjunctive Therapy in Patients with Bipolar Depression

/EIN News/ -- Lumateperone 42 mg achieved statistically significant results in primary and key secondary endpoints in Study 402. Company expects to submit supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late 2020 or early 2021.



Lumateperone 42 mg met the primary endpoint of change from baseline at Week 6 on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score versus placebo (p=0.0206).

Lumateperone 42 mg also met the key secondary objective on the Clinical Global Impression Scale for Bipolar for Severity of Illness- Depression subscale (CGI-BP-S) (p=0.0082).

Favorable safety and tolerability profile observed, consistent with all prior lumateperone trials. Rates of akathisia, restlessness, extrapyramidal symptoms and changes in weight were similar to placebo.

This study, in conjunction with our previously reported positive Phase 3 monotherapy study, Study 404, forms the basis for our sNDA for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with Bipolar I or II disorder as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy.

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial (Study 402) evaluating lumateperone as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate in the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with Bipolar I or Bipolar II disorder. In Study 402, once daily lumateperone 42 mg met the primary endpoint for improvement in depression as measured by change from baseline versus placebo on the MADRS total score (p=0.0206; effect size = 0.27). Lumateperone 42 mg also met the key secondary endpoint, the CGI-BP-S Depression Score (p=0.0082; effect size = 0.31). The lower lumateperone dose, 28 mg, showed a trend for a dose-related improvement in symptoms of depression but the results did not reach statistical significance. Lumateperone demonstrated a favorable safety profile and was generally well-tolerated in the trial. The most commonly reported adverse events that were observed at a rate greater than or equal to 5% and at least twice the rate of placebo were somnolence, dizziness, and nausea. Rates of akathisia, restlessness, extrapyramidal symptoms, and changes in weight were similar to placebo. This trial, in conjunction with our previously reported positive Phase 3 monotherapy study, Study 404, forms the basis for our sNDA for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with Bipolar I or II disorder as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy which we expect to submit to the FDA in late 2020 or early 2021.

“Our program now has confirmatory evidence of efficacy and a favorable safety and tolerability profile of lumateperone in bipolar depression; we look forward to submitting our supplemental NDA to expand lumateperone’s label to include a second major neuropsychiatric disorder,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “With this clinical milestone, lumateperone has shown further potential to benefit patients suffering from a range of serious mental health conditions in addition to schizophrenia.”

“Bipolar disorders are serious and complex mental health conditions that affect millions of people, and depression is the most common presentation of these disorders. In this study, lumateperone demonstrated a robust effect, which is particularly significant considering patients were maintained on lithium or valproate,” said Dr. Roger McIntyre, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network, Toronto, Canada. “Lumateperone is the first treatment to demonstrate efficacy for bipolar depression as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy to mood stabilizers in a study population including both Bipolar I and Bipolar II patients. This will be welcome news to the psychiatric community as there is a tremendous need for improved treatment options.”

About Study 402

Study 402 was conducted globally in five countries including in the U.S. A total of 529 patients with moderate to severe major depressive episodes associated with either Bipolar I or Bipolar II disorder were randomized 1:1:1 to lumateperone 42 mg, 28 mg or placebo, while being maintained on lithium or valproate as mood stabilizers.

Lumateperone 42 mg met the primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo at week 6 (trial endpoint), as measured by change from baseline on the MADRS total score. In the intent-to-treat (ITT) study population, the least squares (LS) mean reduction from baseline for lumateperone 42 mg was 16.9 points, versus 14.5 points for placebo (LS mean difference = 2.4 points; effect size = 0.27, p=0.0206).

Lumateperone 42 mg also met the key secondary endpoint of statistically significant improvement on the CGI-BP-S Depression Score (p=0.0082; effect size = 0.31).

Lumateperone 28 mg showed a trend for a dose-related improvement in symptoms of depression. Though not formally tested against placebo since it did not separate on the primary endpoint, lumateperone 28 mg demonstrated a statistically significant improvement versus placebo on the CGI-BP-S.

Lumateperone was generally well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile in the trial. Adverse events were mostly mild to moderate and similar to those seen in prior studies in bipolar depression and schizophrenia, with no new adverse events observed. These findings provide further evidence supporting lumateperone’s favorable safety and tolerability profile across different patient populations.

About Lumateperone

Pharmacodynamics studies have shown lumateperone acts as a potent antagonist with high binding affinity at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors, as an antagonist with moderate binding affinity at postsynaptic D2 receptors, an inhibitor of the reuptake of serotonin transporter (SERT) with moderate biding affinity, and a partial agonist with moderate affinity at D1 receptors (which may contribute to the indirect activation of AMPA and NMDA receptors). These receptors are believed to play an important role in in schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depressive disorders and other neuropsychiatric disorders. In vitro studies have shown lumateperone has a ~60-fold greater affinity for 5-HT2A receptors compared to D2 receptors.

Lumateperone is being investigated for the treatment of bipolar depression, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone is not FDA approved for these disorders. CAPLYTA 42 mg (lumateperone) is approved by the FDA for the treatment schizophrenia of adults.

About Bipolar Depression

Bipolar I and Bipolar II disorder are serious, highly prevalent psychiatric conditions, affecting approximately 6 million adults in the United States, or about 2.8% of the U.S. population.

These disorders are characterized by recurrent episodes of mania or hypomania interspersed with episodes of major depression known as Bipolar depression. Bipolar I and Bipolar II each represent about half of the overall population of patients with bipolar disorder.

Bipolar depression is the most common clinical presentation of bipolar disorder. These episodes tend to last longer, recur more often, and are associated with a worse prognosis than the manic/hypomanic episodes. Bipolar depression remains a significantly underserved medical need, with only a few FDA-approved treatment options available. These treatments are commonly associated with tolerability issues.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES: