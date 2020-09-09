American Oncology Network Physician Ruemu E. Birhiray, MD Presents Research at Society of Hematologic Oncology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that a research study led by AON physician Ruemu E. Birhiray, MD of Hematology Oncology of Indiana, was accepted for presentation at the annual meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO), to be held as a virtual event, September 9 – 12, 2020. Additional input and support was provided by AON physician Ralph V. Boccia, MD, FACP of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The study evaluates long-term proteasome inhibition in multiple myeloma following an in-class transition from Bortezomib-based induction to all-oral Ixazomib Lenalidomide-Dexamethasone in patients under and over 75 years of age in the community setting. The study is to be presented and published as an abstract at the prestigious SOHO annual meeting, a 3.5-day program attended by a broad international audience of academic and private researchers and physicians. SOHO is the only international society specific to the field of hematologic malignancies and is the premier meeting that focuses specifically on new advances and practical applications.

Dr. Ruemu E. Birhiray will also be speaking during the Industry Expert Session on Friday, September 11th, 2020, on “Redefining Approaches in Frontline Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CCL) Treatment Imbruvica® + Rituximab vs FDR: Head-to-Head-Data in Frontline CLL/SLL.”

AON CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA, said, “To have Dr. Birhiray present his research and speak at this prestigious program confirms that our physicians are at the forefront of new discoveries and findings that will expand and improve treatment options for all patients with cancer and blood disorders.”

“The speakers at the SOHO annual meeting are a multidisciplinary group of internationally recognized experts that represent the spectrum on these diseases. We are proud of Dr. Birhiray for this great achievement,” added Dr. Stephen Orman, AON Board Member & Chairman.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly growing AON network represents 88 physicians and 56 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 15 states. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

