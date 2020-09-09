Two senior leaders at Appnovation named to Canadian Marketing Association Councils

Appnovation’s leaders will serve on the CX and Brand Councils

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation’s Anton Morrison, VP Experience Design, and Dylan Gerard, Creative Director, have been appointed to Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) Councils for the 2020 - 2021 year.

Anton has been appointed to the CX Council. The CMA CX Council educates CMA members about Customer Experience and helps them drive Customer Centricity in their organizations by sharing knowledge and best practices that foster sustainable growth.

Dylan has been appointed to the Brand Council for a second year. The CMA Brand Council provides thought leadership on key trends and hot topics related to brand strategy for Canadian marketers and agency professionals. Dylan also serves as a multi-disciplinary judge for the CMA Awards.

The CMA is the voice of the marketing profession in Canada with more than 400 members across the corporate, not-for-profit, public, and post-secondary sectors, including Canada’s most prestigious brands. The CMA supports activities related to thought-leadership, professional development, consumer protection, and commercial success.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global, full-service digital consultancy. We deliver people-inspired business solutions to our clients. How? By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

