Robust Research And Development Activities And Increased Funding In The Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market

According to The Business Research Company’s global oral biologics & biosimilars market report 2020, there have been robust research and development activities in the oral biologics market and biosimilars market. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials for oral biologics and biosimilar drugs. Research and development is being carried out by market leaders in the oral biologics and biosimilars market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective oral biologics and biosimilar drugs. For instance, Biocon Limited is developing tregopil, an oral prandial insulin to treat patients with type 2 diabetes, which is currently in phase II/III clinical trials.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019, Jerusalem based Oramed Pharmaceuticals developed an oral insulin drug, which is in phase-2 trials, named ORMD-0801 to treat type-2 diabetes. Similarly, in September 2019, Novo Nordisk, a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to introduce its Rybelsus oral drug for diabetes. Rybelsus drug is an oral form of semaglutide and used to treat patients with type 2 diabetes. The above examples explain how companies in the oral biologics and biosimilars market are investing in the trend of developing biosimilars of insulin.



The latest trend in the oral biologics and biosimilar market is the creation of new insulin biosimilars. Key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. Following the trend, Mylan, a USA based pharmaceuticals company, in partnership with Biocon, launched biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee, in 2019, in Australia. Biocon is an Indian based biopharmaceutical company. Similarly, in 2019, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem based pharmaceutical company developed an oral insulin drug named ORMD-0801 to treat type 2 diabetes. Thus, companies in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in the trend of developing biosimilars of insulin to gain profit.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market - By Therapeutic Mechanism (Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors, Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, GPCR (Insulin, Growth Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone) Modulators, Immunostimulants, Others), By Disease (Diabetes, Arthritis & Chron`S Disease, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Autoimmune Diseases, Others Diseases), By Molecule Type (Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 covers major oral biologics and biosimilars companies, oral biologics and biosimilars market share by company and segments, oral biologics and biosimilars manufacturers, global biosimilar market outlook 2020, oral biologics and biosimilars market size, global oral biologics market, and oral biologics and biosimilars market forecasts.

The report also covers the global oral biologics and biosimilars market and its segments. The oral biologics and biosimilars market share is segmented by therapeutic mechanism into tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors, lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, GPCR (insulin, growth hormone, parathyroid hormone) modulators, immunostimulants, and others. By disease, the market is segmented into diabetes, arthritis & Chron’s disease, cancer, infectious diseases, other autoimmune diseases, and others diseases. By molecule type, it is segmented into vaccines, proteins & peptides, monoclonal antibodies, and others. By distribution channel, segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The impact of COVID-19 on the global oral biologics and biosimilars market size is quite significant. With the spiking numbers of COVID positive cases, all pharmaceutical companies and research institutes are desperately looking for a reliable treatment for the disease. Hence, for the same or related purposes, the oral biologics market witnessed a huge inflow of funds.

For example, in March 2020, Horizon 2020, an EU funding programme for research and innovation, awarded Cobra Biologics, an international biologics and pharmaceutical CDMO, and the Karolinska Institutet, one of the world’s leading medical universities, emergency fund of $3.3 million for research and development and phase-I clinical testing of a DNA vaccine, to fight against COVID-19. This funding was a part of OPENCORONA project by the European Commission.

Similarly, in June 2020, Apeiron Biologics of Vienna raised money to fund the research and development of its drug APN01, which is claimed to be a cure of COVID-19. The funds will be used for phase II development of this biologic drug in Austria, Germany, Denmark and the UK. The company raised EUR 11.9 million from existing and new private and institutional investors, which included the Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), which invested approximately EUR 7 million for participation of 3.26% in APEIRON Biologics. In addition, the Austrian Research Agency (FFG), the Vienna Business Agency (WAW), the Austria Economic Service Company (AWS) and Erste Bank have promised public funding of EUR 5.6 million in total with guarantees. Therefore, it is evident that in 2020, the maximum flow of funds in the oral biologics market is towards drugs which can be useful in the treatment of COVID-19.

The oral biologics and biosimilar market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology, while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Biosimilars offer active properties as any licensed biologic drug. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise of biologics and biosimilar drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS and other serious conditions.

The global oral biologics & biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $3,076.1 million in 2019 to $5,787.9 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. Growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising chronic diseases which make the patients dependent on oral biologics and biosimilars. Other drivers of the market include technological advances, increased access to healthcare, and reimbursement of biologics.

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market - By Therapeutic Mechanism (Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors, Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, GPCR (Insulin, Growth Hormone, Parathyroid Hormone) Modulators, Immunostimulants, Others), By Disease (Diabetes, Arthritis & Chron`S Disease, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Autoimmune Diseases, Others Diseases), By Molecule Type (Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, oral biologics market segments and geographies, oral biologics market trends, oral biologics market drivers, biosimilars market restraints, biosimilars market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and biosimilars market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

