Walk Fashionably Into the Night: Merry Sticks Takes Walking to a Different Level

Merry Sticks, with years of experiences of walking cane designs, we’ve incorporated lifestyle elements into all of our canes so that users will be glad to make them a part of their life’s journey.” — Owen Chen

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merry Sticks is a walking cane brand providing stylish walking sticks as fashion accessories, with the aim of achieving “safety in style" for users during nighttime or early morning walks without any batteries or chargers. Merry Sticks is showcasing their new product, the Evening Fashion Walking Cane at the upcoming Rehacare 2021 event at Messe Duesseldorf between Oct 6 - Oct 9.

A walking cane not only assists with balance but also increases one’s confidence in their walking capability. The Evening Fashion Walking Cane leverages modern technology while preserving its stylish appearance. With a maple wood derby handle, reflective shafts for extra safety, adjustable height, and slip resistant rubber tip, its unique design is meant to make walking an aesthetically pleasing and comfortable experience.. With the rising aging population, Merry Sticks is expected to grow in the fashion and healthcare industry by offering a mobility aid that is both functional and elegant.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Safety: more reflective than standard high-visibility safety vests

• Stylish: Maple wood derby handle

• Convenience: No batteries or chargers required

"We are dedicated to making walking canes with which users around the world can walk in style, walk in fashion, and walk with confidence," said Owen Chen, Brand Manager of Merry Sticks.

About Merry Sticks

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Merry Sticks is an emerging leader in developing innovative and fashionable walking canes. It is poised to make safe outdoor walking and fashion coexist. For more information, please visit https://www.merrysticks.com.



Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/merry-sticks

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MerrySticks/



Media contact: Owen Chen

Email: info@merrysticks.com

Phone: +886-4-23270658