DevOps Tool Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc

Key Companies

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro



Market Segment as follows:

Market by Type

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Market by Application

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 3:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 6:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 8:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9:

Market Features

Part 10:

Investment Opportunity

Part 11:

Conclusion

