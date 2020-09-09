Real Estate Software Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Real Estate Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Software Industry

Description

in order to become great agents, good agents need great real estate software. In order to become top producers, great agents need the best real estate software.

At the same time, we classify Real Estate Software according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Key Companies

Accruent

Argus Financial Software

MRI Software

RealPage

Yardi Systems

AMSI Property Management

CoStar

Propertybase

IBM Tririga

Oracle Corp

SAP

IFCA

Mingyuanyun

Kingdee

Yonyou Software

Climbsoft

WxSoft Zhuhai

Market Segment as follows:

Market by Type

ERP

RSM

PMS

CRM

Others

Market by Application

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

