Dirven By Increasing Cancer Cases, The Global Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Market Will Grow At 10.27% CAGR To 2023

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liposomal drug delivery devices market is expected to decline from $3.33 billion in 2019 to $3.30 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.74%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The liposome drug delivery market is then expected to recover and reach $4.43 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.27%.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the liposomal drug delivery devices market during the forecast period. Liposomal drug delivery systems are used as targeted therapy for cancer treatment in radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and surgical resection. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the liposomal drug delivery devices market over the forthcoming years.

Several big companies in the liposomal drug delivery devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and new product development, which is likely to become a major trend in the liposomal drug delivery devices market. Various companies are coming together to develop liposomal drug delivery systems to expand their product portfolio and operations worldwide.

For instance, in June 2018, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, engaged in manufacturing drug delivery systems, signed a license agreement with LipoCure to manufacture pain management products using the company’s liposome drug delivery technology. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops pharmaceuticals products for pain management using new drug delivery systems. Similarly, in March 2020, FUJIFILM Corporation announced its decision to offer contract services of process development and manufacturing of liposome formulations to its partners seeking drug delivery formulations that are designed to deliver the therapeutic to the affected sites.

The liposomal drug delivery devices market consists of sales of liposomal drug delivery devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture liposomal drug delivery devices. Liposomes are microscopic colloidal spheres that are used to deliver drug molecules to the site of action. Liposomal drug delivery devices are used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, and home care settings.

The global liposomal drug delivery devices market is segmented by type into liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal paclitaxel, liposomal amphotericin B, and others. By application, the market is segmented into fungal diseases, cancer therapy, pain management, viral vaccines, and photodynamic therapy. By end user, it is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers/clinics, and others.

