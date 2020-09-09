Global Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Is Expected to Reach USD 31.64 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market by Product (Services, Enzymes, Instruments, Kits, Reagents), Technology (Chromatin Structures, Micro RNA Modification, Large Non-Coding RNA, Histone Acetylation, Histone Methylation, DNA Methylation), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market is expected to grow from USD 7.50 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 31.64 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Increased prevalence of cancer and other chronic conditions, along with the growing geriatric population, are some of the principal factors anticipated to drive the market. Organizations, such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the International Human Epigenome Consortium (IHEC), and the National Institute of Health (NIH), boosts funding and aid to research and development and product development exercises in the field of epigenetics. It is expected to boost the expansion further. The NIH funds epigenetics research within the Common Fund Epigenomics program, which actively encourages research worldwide. Increasing demands to understand epigenetic alterations at the molecular level and develop remedial solutions are expected to motivate the organizations to fund research and development programs. Also, attempts such as the Epidemiology and Genomics Research Program (EGRP) in the NCI's Division of Cancer grants research initiatives due to new epigenetic research that helps in driving the market growth.

Epigenetics can be termed as the research of chemical remodelings of any genes of an organism. A gene can be modified with a variation in the order of its epigenetic programming or DNA. Epigenetic drugs make it possible to transform the particular gene expression, which leads to various disease categories. The increasing prevalence of cancer is anticipated to propel the global epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market over the forecast period. Funding for research and development in epigenetics is anticipated to provide favorable growth opportunities for businesses in the global epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market.

Incidence rate, mortality, risk factors, information on cancer symptoms, early detection, and survival statistics, and early treatment are among the critical factors for the high prevalence of the disorder. Longer durations of research and development for producing epigenetic drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market. It takes a new drug 12 years to go from the research lab to the patient, with many thousands of candidates rejected. Further, a shortage of data regarding the effectiveness of epigenetic therapy in solid tumors is also expected to limit market growth.

Key players operating in the global epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market include Acetylon Pharmaceuticals Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Epigentek Group Inc., EnVivo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Oryzon Genomics, S.A., 4SC AG, Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Base Genomics and Chroma Therapeutics Ltd. To gain a significant market share in the global epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in June 2020, Oryzon Genomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics for research and development of new therapies, collaborated with the Institute of Medical and Molecular Genetics (INGEMM) in Madrid of the La Paz University Hospital for research and development of precision medicine in patients with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.

Reagents segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 24.77% in the year 2019

The product segment includes services, enzymes, instruments, kits and reagents. The reagents segment held the highest share of 24.77% in the epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market in 2019. Histone and DNA modifiers are significant examples of reagents. Epigenetic reagents are classified into histones, primers, electrophoresis reagents, antibodies, PCR reagents, nucleic acid analysis reagents, buffers, and others. PyroMark Q24 is one of the excellent reagents highlighting high-level pyrosequencing chemistry to present even better real-time sequence-based quantification and disclosure than before. The presence of several technology platforms facilitates analysis at the protein, gene, or cellular levels, which leads to innovation in the market.

DNA methylation segment dominated the market and valued at USD 1.62 billion in the year 2019

The technology segment includes chromatin structures, micro RNA modification, large non-coding RNA, histone acetylation, histone methylation and DNA methylation. DNA methylation was the largest segment, valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2019. DNA methylation is the covalent extension of a methyl group in the cytosine ring, which starts to inhibit transcription. Delicate bisulfite alteration accompanied by PCR is called Methylation Sensitive PCR (MSP). Real-time PCR for methylation detection, quantitative analysis of methylated alleles, and methyl light are the variations of MSP. Quantitative methods such as southern-based method, allele-specific bisulphite sequencing, bisulphite pyrosequencing, and bisulphite PCR followed by MALDI-TOF MS are also beneficial for DNA methylation. Technological advancements are frequently facilitating the evaluation of locus-specific DNA methylation on a genome-wide scale.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to rising awareness about early diagnosis, high unmet clinical needs, availability of effective treatment, increasing disposable income, in developing nations, such as China and India. The Asia Pacific has the highest cases of various types of cancers. An increase in the geriatric population is one of the leading causes of the increasing instances of oncology and chronic diseases. It is anticipated to boost the regional market further. The research and development initiatives related to the analysis of epigenetic bases in various conditions are on the rise in this region.

About the report:

The global epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

