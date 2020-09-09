Soothing the Troubled Soul with the Power of Poetry
Using words to comfort the weary and heavy of heartPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saddled with work and burdened with a busy mind, Rufus Johnson was on the verge of a burnout. With recurring memories from his past and his childhood keeping him up at night, he sought the comfort of pen and paper, as an outlet for his personal turmoil. And from that was born Poems for Mental and Spiritual Healing, a collection of eighty original poems aimed at making sense of the internal struggle of man.
Initially just a way to let off steam, the poems eventually took shape as a way to not only give himself peace but also to inspire others in searching for inner peace, healing, and comfort. Touching upon such themes as religion, relationships, and introspection, Johnson allows his inner voice to guide readers into a place of bliss and harmony.
A native of Virginia, Johnson had joined the Navy in 1975 after graduating high school. After serving for two years, he enrolled in the Cleveland Institute of Electronics and then the Lincoln Technical Center. He worked in the drywall construction trade for thirty years and auto repair for ten. He now spends his retirement engaging in his passion of writing poetry.
