VulcanChem – Global Leading Supplier of Research Chemicals

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, VulcanChem is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals of high-quality.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VulcanChem is a world-leading chemical supplier, specializing in small molecule research-used medicines (i.e. compounds and reagents for laboratory and non-human use only). VulcanChem offers a wide range of high-quality research chemicals and biochemicals including novel life-science reagents (organic and inorganic), reference compounds, natural compounds, and complex organic small molecules not otherwise commercially available.
In the belief that chemistry is key to humanity, the team at VulcanChem constantly strives to make research possible. That starts by employing a talented and highly qualified group of experts to develop the compounds and tools to support scientists across academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical institutions. The scientific team is highly experienced and has a successful track record in molecular synthesis. The team at VulcanChem is proficient in the synthesis of milligram to kilogram scale of structurally diverse and synthetically challenging molecules.
VulcanChem currently offers an extensive catalog of over 15,000 products with an extensive inventory for immediate shipment. Where stock is unavailable, the chemists at the lab will undertake the production of new and known compounds upon customer order. These compounds are of exceptional quality for cancer, oxidative injury, epigenetics, neuroscience, inflammation, metabolism, and many additional lines of research.
VulcanChem supplies quality small-molecule inhibitors (receptor agonists and antagonists, enzyme inhibitors, ion channel modulators, etc.) used in the study of cell signaling pathways. These include drugs (research-grade compounds) that have been approved and disapprove, and drug candidates that are currently in different stages of clinical trials; bioactive small molecules that were previously reported in peer-reviewed publications. The entire catalog contains thousands of compounds covering more than 350 targets, enabling the users to modulate the activity of numerous signaling pathways and physiological processes. The VulcanChem website enables researchers to browse thousands of compounds by searching not only by inhibitor name but also by its target.
For decades VulcanChem has supported the pharmaceutical community with more than 6,000 pharmaceutical API, impurity, and excipient reference standards each come with a comprehensive Certificate of Analysis detailing the material’s characterization process, ensuring its suitability for both qualitative and quantitative analysis. The dedicated analytical, synthesis, and customer service teams at VulcanChem go beyond the standard, and the depth of knowledge, decades of manufacturing experience, and scientific excellence ensure the peace of mind of all users.
VulcanChem is committed to putting customers first. They understand that scientists need to trust their products and they aim to only ever supply materials of exceptional quality. By adhering to good practice and listening to their customers, VulcanChem fulfills its mission to drive life science research forward and make discoveries possible.
Depend on VulcanChem for:
• A Unique Collection of Innovative Products
From the latest exclusively licensed research tools to established biochemical standards
• Unrivaled Product Quality
Certified high purity, typically greater than 99% by HPLC
• Specialist Technical Support
The team of scientifically trained personnel is here to help
• An Intuitive and Comprehensive Website
Pinpoint the most relevant research tools for desired targets in seconds
Citation Awards
VulcanChem likes to promote academic achievements. If a research institution published using a product from VulcanChem, understanding their work will help us continue to make research possible. VulcanChem may also promote related publications on the website.
Researchers submitting qualifying citations will receive a gift (gift cards or discounts for future purchasers) to thank those sharing their academic progress with us. Submissions must be no more than five years old and include the use of a VulcanChem product. All qualifying citation decisions will be solely at the discretion of VulcanChem.
PRODUCT AVAILABILITY: Update Regarding the Evolving COVID-19 Situation
VulcanChem is continually assessing the manufacturing and supplier capabilities during the COVID-19 situation and is implementing precautionary measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of products and services. Currently, as abided by the local shelter in place orders across the world, all VulcanChem locations are fully operational and do not anticipate any material supply disruptions. As the situation evolves, their goal is to utilize preventive measures to reduce the threat that COVID-19 poses to their ability to meet the needs of the customers globally.
