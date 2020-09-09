Global Multi-Cloud Management Market Expected to Reach $6,816.5 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Multi-Cloud Management Market

The multi-cloud management market is in its growth phase, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Objective of the Multi-Cloud Management Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Multi-Cloud Management Industry over the forecast years. In Multi-Cloud Management Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.According to the report, the global multi-cloud management market was pegged at $1.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $6.82 billion by 2023, growing at the CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. The software segment accounted for the highest share of the global multi-cloud management industry by component in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2017 to 2023.Access Full Summery Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multi-cloud-management-market Rise in need to avoid vendor lock-in, uncertainty about single cloud reliability, and the growing inclination toward price-sensitive cloud deployments have boosted the growth of the multi-cloud management market. However, difficulty in the management of complex multi-cloud management system and need to check compliance, as different vendors are involved, hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rising adoption of hybrid & public cloud, availability of cloud services brokerage, and forward integration among independent service providers to offer SaaS services are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.North America generated the highest revenue in the global multi-cloud management market in 2016 due to its technological advancements and developed infrastructure, regulatory compliance associated with multi-cloud deployments, and emerging cloud brokerage services. The Asia-Pacific multi-cloud management market is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, which is expected to second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has unexplored market potential as the region is developing and has high rate of Internet penetration.Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4541 The report features a competitive scenario of the global multi-cloud management industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are BMC Software, VMWare, IBM, Accenture, CenturyLink, Cisco, Rightscale, Cloudyn, Jamcracker, and Citrix. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships & collaborations, to augment the growth of the multi-cloud management market.The hybrid cloud deployment business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. This segment accounted for $450.3 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The multi-cloud management market for public cloud segment is projected to grow at the second highest rate of 28.8%.Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4541 Infrastructure and resource management segment generated maximum share of revenue in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughput the forecast period at the CAGR of 27.1%. Among industry verticals, public sector is expected to witness highest CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period, followed by retail.Related Reports Such as:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

