Electric Vehicle Charger Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

The global Electric Vehicle Charger market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Electric Vehicle Charger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Vehicle Charger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electric Vehicle Charger in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electric Vehicle Charger manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:
AeroVironment
ChargePoint
Elektromotive
LG Electronics
Aker Wade
ABB
Lealacpower
Chroma ATE
Lester
Silicon Labs
BYD
XJ Group
NARI
Huashang
Wanma
Dilong
Potevio
Kenergy
Anhev
Shuntang
Tonhe

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
On-board Charger
Off-board Charger

Segment by Application
Residential charging
Public charging
Others

