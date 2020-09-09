Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3900 Block of S Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the 3900 block of S Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a residence, suffering from trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 58-year-old Paul Lewis Butler, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 49 year-old Mitchell Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.