NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DUI #2 / ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / RESISTING ARREST / ASSAULT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 8, 2020, at approximately 2056 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Big Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro
VIOLATION:
"Operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1201,
"Eluding a police officer," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1133,
"Negligent operation," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091,
"Resisting arrest," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3017 and
"Assault of a protected professional," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1028
ACCUSED: Jessica Baker
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 8, 2020, at approximately 2056 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Big Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. The target vehicle failed to yield and subsequently led Troopers on a brief pursuit. The pursuit came to an abrupt end when the operator failed to safely navigate a left turn onto Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. The vehicle then left the traveled portion of roadway and came to a position of rest down a slight embankment.
The operator was identified as Jessica Baker (38) of Starksboro. While speaking with Baker several signs of alcohol impairment were observed. Baker was taken into custody after a brief struggle on scene and subsequently transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Baker was released on a citation to answer the aforementioned charges and into the custody of a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768