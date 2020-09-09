Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DUI #2 / ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE / NEGLIGENT OPERATION / RESISTING ARREST / ASSAULT

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                             

STATION: New Haven Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 8, 2020, at approximately 2056 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Big Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro

VIOLATION:

 

"Operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other substance," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1201,

"Eluding a police officer," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1133,

"Negligent operation," a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091,

"Resisting arrest," a violation of Title 13 VSA 3017 and

"Assault of a protected professional," a violation of Title 13 VSA 1028

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Baker                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 8, 2020, at approximately 2056 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Big Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. The target vehicle failed to yield and subsequently led Troopers on a brief pursuit. The pursuit came to an abrupt end when the operator failed to safely navigate a left turn onto Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. The vehicle then left the traveled portion of roadway and came to a position of rest down a slight embankment.

 

The operator was identified as Jessica Baker (38) of Starksboro. While speaking with Baker several signs of alcohol impairment were observed. Baker was taken into custody after a brief struggle on scene and subsequently transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Baker was released on a citation to answer the aforementioned charges and into the custody of a sober party.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 21, 2020, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

