09/08/20-STATE PARKS, BEACHES & NĀ ALA HELE TRAILS RE-OPENINGS MIRROR CITY & COUNTY RULES

For Immediate News Release: September 8, 2020

 

Single Individual Activities Allowed on O‘ahu

(Honolulu) – State Parks, beaches and Nā Ala Hele trails on O‘ahu that were closed in August due to Covid-19 control measures reopen on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 with the same set of restrictions announced this afternoon in Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Emergency Order 2020-26. 

Note: Certain high-tourist O῾ahu State Parks that were previously closed, since March, such as Diamond Head and Nu῾uanu Pali remain closed. Please check https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/ for details.

Individual activities, such as walking, running, fishing, and biking will be allowed, as will continued access to the ocean, to comfort stations and outdoor showers in parks and trails under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Group activities are not allowed, with any number of people, even from the same household. Camping in State Parks or in camping areas managed by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife remain closed. This order is in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 23 or until it’s extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended.

Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager (808) 587-0396 [email protected]

