California U.S. Congressional Candidate ERIC EARLY’S Campaign Say's Adam Schiff Is Blocking Early Ads in Armenian media
Adam Schiff is afraid Eric Early will win in Nov , Schiff resorts to blocking ads in media
There is growing and enthusiastic support for my campaign in the Armenian-American community and Schiff clearly knows this.””BURBANK, CA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CALIFORNIA U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY’S CAMPAIGN RELEASES STATEMENT
— U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE ERIC EARLY
ADAM SCHIFF IS BLOCKING ERIC EARLY’S ADS IN THE ARMENIAN MEDIA
SCHIFF IS AFRAID OF ERIC EARLY
THE ARMENIAN COMMUNITY’S VOTE IN THE 28TH DISTRICT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO EARLY AND SCHIFF ON NOV 3RD
SCHIFF BULLIES ARMENIAN RADIO STATION AND TV STATION TO BLOCK EARLY
U.S Congressional Candidate & Attorney ERIC EARLY (R) www.ericearly.com who is challenging Adam Schiff’s Congressional seat this November in California’s 28th Congressional District, said in a statement today:
“There are more people of Armenian descent living in Glendale, California in my District than any place other than the country of Armenia itself. Now, for the second time in this campaign, my opponent Schiff has tried to block a prominent local Armenian station from airing me. Just last week, Schiff’s campaign caused RadioJan in Glendale to pull my 30 second radio commercial which had been running for half a day, and was set to run until election day. Just before the primary, after I appeared on a popular Armenian television station, Schiff’s team called the people running the station requesting they not allow me to appear on future programming. Given Schiff’s team’s overt attempt to block future television appearances, last week’s pulling of my commercial from RadioJan, following on the heels of its statements to the commercial’s producer that the station head was called requesting the commercial to be pulled point again to the low rent tactics of Schiff and his team. There is growing and enthusiastic support for my campaign in the Armenian-American community and Schiff clearly knows this.”
Early stated, “Out of 50,000 Armenians in my district registered to vote in 2016, only 24,000 of them voted. Schiff knows that this great, strong and vibrant community can help lead me to victory and put me in Congress come Nov 3rd, so he and his campaign are acting like the socialists they are by trying to block my legal access to our local media. The momentum is with my campaign and I know the great Armenian community will see thru this and we will be victorious on Nov 3rd.
CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE RADIO COMMERCIAL PULLED FROM THE AIR
https://youtu.be/rCES7MClz9Y
Eric Early is a father, small businessman and attorney who is running against Adam Schiff for Congress in California’s 28th Congressional District. His Campaign has raised over
$2 million in mostly small donations to-date. Approximately 30,000 people have donated to Eric’s Campaign. Eric has been endorsed by among many others, The California Republican Party, Los Angeles County Republican Party, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former Governor Pete Wilson, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Mike Antonovich and former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley.
Early said, “Schiff lives in Maryland and has let down our District on so many levels. It’s time for a real change to solve the issues that face the 28th District and our nation.”
Early said that his base is fired up and that, “We are seeing growing support from Democrats and Independents. Even people who normally don’t vote are coming up to me and saying thank you for running, we are praying for you and will be voting for you. We have over 500 volunteers. My team and I see, hear and feel the momentum growing.”
CALIFORNIANS IN THE 28th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DO HAVE A CHOICE THIS NOVEMBER. They can choose Eric Early who can and will actually get things done for his District.
ABOUT ERIC EARLY
Eric Early is a father, small businessman and attorney who is running against Adam Schiff for Congress in California’s 28th Congressional District.
Eric is the co-owner and Managing Partner of a 25 lawyer nationally recognized law firm which practices in courts throughout America (www.EarlySullivan.com). He signs the front of many people’s paychecks every two weeks. Eric and his fiancé Emerald have 4 children, three dogs and a cat between them. Eric’s son is a successful business owner of a private jet charter company. Eric’s daughter has toured the world twice in rock bands. Eric’s soon to-be stepson is currently stationed on an aircraft carrier in the Navy.
Eric’s parents were legal immigrants to America. Eric’s dad enlisted in the Marines during the Korean War and fought in North Korea as part of the Chosen Reservoir Campaign. He returned home with a Purple Heart and raised a family.
Eric is not a politician. He has a blessed family, a wonderful law firm and will take a massive pay cut if elected. In Eric’s first race for public office, he ran for California Attorney General in 2018. Although Eric did not win, he received almost one million votes statewide.
He jumped in the race against Adam Schiff for Congress for two main reasons:
First, Eric believes that there is a battle of good versus evil currently raging in our country, to the point where those who support communism and socialism remarkably now populate certain portions of our government. Now is not a time for good people to sit on the sidelines as the evil multiply.
Pg. 4 of 4Second, Eric lives in the 28th District and took personally Adam Schiff’s endless lies about the President supposedly colluding with Russians to get elected. Eric got fed up, so he stepped up.
In addition to the harm Schiff has caused the nation, he has completely abandoned the 28thDistrict, has done nothing while the homelessness epidemic exploded in the District, wants to defund law enforcement, and unlike Eric, lacks the tools that will be needed to rebuild the 28th from the ground up as it and the country digs out of the Covid-19 nightmare.
Eric strongly believes in law and order, supports law enforcement
CONTACT: ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR 323-366-2796 OR prstarus2000@yahoo.com
PR FIRM FOR ERIC EARLY FOR CONGRESS CAMPAIGN & ERIC EARLY
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here