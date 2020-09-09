Qutoutiao Inc.: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) investors that acquired shares between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020. Investors have until October 19, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.



It is alleged within the complaint filed in this class action that Defendants made materially misleading and/or false statements, as well as failed to disclose facts that were materially adverse about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Qutoutiao replaced its advertising agent with a related party, which bypassed third-party oversight of the content as well as the quality of the advertisements; (2) that the Company placed advertisements for products on its mobile app whose claims could not be substantiated and thus were considered false advertisements under the applicable regulations; (3) that, as a result, the Company would face increasing reputational harm and regulatory scrutiny; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s advertising revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis, as a result of the foregoing.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2020.

