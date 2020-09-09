Wins Finance Holdings Inc.: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors are encouraged to contact the firm before September 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) investors that acquired shares between October 31, 2018 and July 6, 2020.

On July 6, 2020, after the market closed, Wins disclosed that on June 30, 2020 Centurion ZD CPA & Co. resigned as the Company's independent auditor. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.06, or approximately 6%, to close at $31.70 per share on July 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the ultimate repayment of its RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (2) that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition; (3) that weaknesses in Wins's internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (4) that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins's independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

