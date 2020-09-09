Promising women disappear in a new international thriller that touches the desert kingdoms of the Middle East

Len Camarda’s ‘Prey of the Falcon’ highlights the importance of the role of women as leaders in society

/EIN News/ -- HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mysterious abductions of female students from universities throughout Europe brings together law enforcement agencies in a complicated investigation to find the missing women and bring them home in Len Camarda’s new novel, “Prey of the Falcon: An International Thriller” (published by AuthorHouse).

Two women, a Spaniard and her American friend, go missing from the University of Madrid in a suspected abduction. Gone without a trace with no demand for ransom, no communication from would-be kidnappers — nothing. Principal investigators, Gino Cerone and Mercedes Garcia, soon discover a dark plot that touches the best and brightest women — leaders amongst their peers — at universities across Europe, eventually taking them to the desert kingdoms of the Middle East to find answers.

Camarda hopes his book shows readers “A broad brush approach to discussing the sometimes schizophrenic policies and politics of the countries of the Middle East, and despite the majesty, magic and mystery of these lands---historically and currently---the complexities they present, now and for their future.

“Prey of the Falcon” is available for purchase online on AuthorHouse’s website: https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/807755-prey-of-the-falcon.

“Prey of the Falcon”

By Len Camarda

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781728361475

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 298 pages | ISBN 9781728361499

E-Book | 298 pages | ISBN 9781728361482

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Len Camarda has published several short stories and his first novel, “The Seventh Treasure,” has received outstanding reviews. He is also an accomplished painter. A 40 year career, mostly internationally, took him virtually around the world, including working and living in Panama, Holland and Spain with his wife and daughter. Living abroad was truly life changing, experiencing different cultures, awesome vistas and creating friendships that have endured for more than 30 years. Originally from New York, Camarda, his wife and two toy poodles — Demi Tazza and Cappuccino — live in the low country of South Carolina. As with “The Seventh Treasure,” the author plans to donate sales and royalties for “Prey of the Falcon” to the Wounded Warriors Project and the Hilton Head Humane Association.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

