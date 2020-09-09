Dermatologist in New York City Specializes In Skincare For People of Color
Dermatologist, Dr. Dele-Michael is back open for business in New York City and specializes in skincare for people of color
We are following safety guidelines and taking all necessary precautions to ensure that we continue to provide the best dermatologist care in NYC right in the comfort of your neighborhood.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael is excited to announce that our Radiant Skin Dermatology and Laser offices are open to patients again. We are also offering virtual visits (telemedicine) if you want to be evaluated from the comfort of your home.
— Dr. Dele-Michael
With more people wearing masks to protect themselves from the Coronavirus, skin issues associated with prolonged skin occlusion are becoming a prevalent topic of concern. The irritation and build-up from the duration of someone wearing masks can lead to acne breakouts, “maskne”, and other skin troubles. Dr. Dele-Michael is reopening her offices to help people take action against these issues.
Dr. Adebola Dele-Michael is a board-certified dermatologist, beauty expert, and entrepreneur. With her own private practice, Radiant Skin Dermatology and Laser, open in three locations in New York City and her own line of skincare products (ADM Skincare), she seeks to continue advancing and innovating skincare products available for skin of color and persons with specific skin concerns.
As a woman of color and entrepreneur, Dr. Dele-Michael has paved the way to guarantee that people of color are given the treatment they deserve in the dermatology and beauty industry. In this current political climate the treatment of people of color, especially black people, has come into question in many industries. As a prominent figure in the community, she is making sure that her patients are being heard and their health concerns are addressed.
Dr. Dele-Michael emphasizes, “The health of our patients and staff is of utmost priority. To that effect, we are following safety guidelines and taking all necessary precautions to ensure that we continue to provide the best dermatologist care in NYC right in the comfort of your neighborhood.”
Radiant Skin Dermatology & Laser has offices in Midtown Manhattan, on Central Park South, amongst world famous tourist destinations such as the Plaza Hotel, the Flagship Apple Store, Time Warner Center and Central Park. Our Harlem office is located in the historic Central Harlem district with many noted Restaurants and culture. Columbia university campus and morningside Park and Central Park are within walking distance. Our Washington Heights office is steps away from the historic, land marked Jumel Mansion and short bike ride from the George Washington bridge.
Along with acne services, Dr. Dele-Michael and Radiant Skin Dermatology and Laser offer a wide range of services. Patients can be seen for a number of concerns such as hair restoration, melasma treatments, acne treatments, fat reduction and body sculpting, Coolsculpting, skin resurfacing and acne scar treatment, dermal fillers, laser and light treatments, skin tightening, spider vein and varicose vein treatment, neuromodulators such as Botox, eczema, rosacea, vitiligo, warts, moles and many more treatments found at the Radiant Skin NYC website on www.RadiantSkinNYC.com.
