Digital PCR (dPCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR) Market: Rise in Number of Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals to Drive Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology is used to amplify or make several copies of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence of interest. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology is used in various applications ranging from DNA cloning, diagnosis of hereditary diseases, functional analysis of genes, paternity testing, detection of infectious diseases, and forensic sciences.

Digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) are two major types of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies. Digital PCR is a relatively new technique for DNA amplification and quantification that uses molecular counting protocol. Digital PCR is primarily used to differentiate expression of alleles, track viral infection to individual bacterial cells, quantify cancer genes, and detect fetal DNA in circulating blood.

The key advantage of dPCR is that it is insensitive to reaction efficiency, and does not require preparation of standard curves. Real-time PCR, also known as quantitative PCR (qPCR), calculates PCR amplification simultaneously as the reaction proceeds. qPCR does not require post amplification processing, which reduces the turnaround time of the analytical process and the risk of contamination of amplified DNA or RNA.

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and rise in number of diagnostic centers and hospitals are the major factors expected to drive the global digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market from 2016 to 2024. In addition, rising public-private investments to spread awareness about disease diagnostics and technologically advanced product launches are accelerating the growth of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market. However, high cost of instruments associated with dPCR and limitations in the dPCR and qPCR techniques are expected to hamper the growth of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market during the forecast period.

The digital PCR (dPCR) and qPCR market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. Based on application, the market has been segmented into clinical diagnostic, research, and forensic. In terms of end-user, the global market has been segmented into clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organization, and academic research institutes.

Geographically, the global digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) market due to extensive research and development activities by major pharmaceutical companies in the region. Presence of health care organizations, promising government initiatives in implementing better molecular diagnostic methods in diseases diagnosis, and constantly improving reimbursement scenario for diagnostics is anticipated to propel the global market from 2016 to 2024. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for dPCR and qPCR. The advent of automated PCR instruments, high awareness about latest health care technologies, higher purchasing power, and affordability are likely to boost the dPCR and qPCR market in Europe. Moreover, rising geriatric population is projected to boost market growth in the region. Major factors expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific include improving health care infrastructure and rising private and public investment in life sciences research coupled with technological advancements in countries such as China and India. Significant economic development leading to increased research and development expenditure, and consequently higher usage of PCR in disease diagnosis are also expected to propel market growth in the region. Countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to be potential markets due to evolving medical diagnostics infrastructure and high health care expenditures.

Major players operating in this market include Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., RainDance Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., JN Medsys, Formulatrix, Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (part of Merck).